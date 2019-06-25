Windows smashed in newly reopened Stobswell pub

Two people were assaulted and every window of a newly reopened pub was smashed during an incident in Stobswell.

Police are hunting the culprits after the attack at Lyon Bar in the early hours of last Saturday.

The violence left the recently reopened pub needing repairs to three windows.

The bar is at the junction of Erskine Street and Lyon Street.

Yesterday morning lights were still on inside the premises and the broken windows had not been boarded up.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating an incident which took place in the early hours of Saturday at the junction of Erskine Street and Lyon Street.

“It involved windows being broken and two alleged assaults.”

The spokesman added: “Officers are following positive lines of inquiry.”

The Lyon Bar had been closed for some time before it was re-opened less than two months ago.

When it was recently advertised by a property firm it was described as: “An excellent corner location which is close to the city’s two football stadiums.

“It is an easily managed, single bar operation which is available for immediate entry.”

The bar was contacted for comment.

No arrests have been made.