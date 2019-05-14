Windows of football supporters bus smashed after Forfar v Raith game

Windows of a bus carrying football supporters were smashed on Saturday.

Police have issued an appeal after an incident took place close to Station Park after Forfar Athletic’s clash with Raith Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

A coach carrying a party of football supporters was struck by a number of unknown objects, causing two windows to break.

The incident took place in Market Street, near the junction with Brechin Road, at around 5.25pm.

A police statement said: “Fortunately nobody was injured, but this could have potentially been very dangerous.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Our reference is CR/12107/19.”