A Dundee councillor has hit out at the state of windows in common closes in the Strathmartine area of the city.

Kevin Keenan has written to Dundee City Council’s director of neighbourhood services Elaine Zwirlein asking her to investigate.

He said: “I have received a number of complaints from residents about the windows in the common closes in St Mungo Terrace and St Columba Gardens.

“These windows are in very poor condition and may be very off-putting for people when they come to view a property for the first time.

“They also do nothing for the quality of life of those living there.

“Over a number of years, the housing department’s policy has been to show its homes in their best condition in the hope that they are let quicker, reduce the void period and return rental income as quickly as possible.”

Mr Keenan has asked Ms Zwirlein if she would consider replacing the windows to improve the environment for residents.