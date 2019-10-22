Win year-long hair and beauty treatments to help Carnoustie youngster Blake

A fundraiser for a young boy with a rare genetic disorder will see one lucky winner walk away with free hair and beauty treatments for a year.

Partners Hair and Beauty, in Broughty Ferry, is offering the prize, worth £800, in aid of Blake Mcmillan from Carnoustie.

Blake, seven, has MECP2 Duplication Syndrome which leaves him requiring 24-hour care.

Blake’s mum, Jenny Howe, says he enjoys being around groups of people including his sister Faye, as well as other children at school.

For just £5 people can enter into the raffle for a chance to win four cut and colours, two cut and finishes, two shellac, two facials and two massages.

All money raised will go towards research for a cure for MECP2, and Jenny has set herself a fundraising target of £800.

She said: “Blake’s doing OK. He’s an incredible fighter. I think this is a pretty great raffle prize to get. I really hope that we can get the target. It is very generous of them to give up their time and their products.

“Salon co-owner Pauline has supported Blake for many years now.”

The winner will be announced on Saturday November 30.

To enter, visit Jenny’s Just Giving page. You can enter multiple times with each £5 donation but you must leave your name otherwise your entry won’t count.

The voucher is valid all year except December.