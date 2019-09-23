Win tickets to Oktoberfest in Dundee or tickets to a movie with our TWO fantastic competitions

Four lucky readers could win tickets for Oktoberfest being held in Dundee this weekend!

Organised by Dundee Rotary, Oktoberfest is bringing a taste of Germany back to the Slessor Gardens.

You can enjoy great beer, tasty food and fantastic live entertainment during the three day festival.

The event will feature live music from bands including Heaven 17.

We have one pair of tickets for Friday September 27, and one pair for Saturday September 28.

To be in with a chance of winning just answer the following question and tell us whether you would prefer to go on the Friday or Saturday:

Q: What is a “stein”?

a) a large beer mug b) a German footballer c) a unit of currency.

Or, if you’re more of a film buff than a beer swigger, you can be in with a chance of winning a pair of cinema tickets for Cineworld in Dundee.

To enter the prize draw simply answer the following question:

Q: John Wayne starred in which famous film?

a) True Grit b) Truly, Madly, Deeply c) Vlad the Impaler: The True Story of Dracula

To enter either competition, email your answers to: kstephen@dctmedia.co.uk by 5pm, Wednesday September 25.

Please include your name, address and contact details.

Good luck!

Terms and Conditions: Competition closes at 5pm on Wednesday September 25 2019 at and winner will be chosen at random from combined correct entries.

Prizes are as stated. No alternatives available. Editor’s decision is final.

Your personal data will not be used for any other purpose than entry to this competition.

Details of winner available on request. For full competition Ts & Cs please send a large stamped addressed envelope to: Newspaper Marketing, copy of your competition terms, DC Thomson & Co. Ltd., 2 Albert Square, Dundee DD1 1DD or go to www.thetele.co.uk/competition-terms