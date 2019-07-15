WIN: Pair of VIP tickets for Sunday at the Rewind Festival

You could win two VIP tickets to Rewind Festival at Scone Palace for Sunday July 21.

Rewind Festival is a weekend-long extravaganza of legendary performers and musicians from across the eras.

Expect themed venues, pop-up performers and an incredible festival atmosphere throughout.

Sunday’s lineup includes an eclectic mix of performers. To read the list in full, click here.

VIP tickets include a long list of luxuries, such as prosecco upon arrival and a VIP bar area.

Click here to check out the many benefits of being a VIP festival-goer.

To enter

All you have to do to enter is like our original Facebook post and tag the friend you would take to the festival.

❗️ NEW GIVEAWAY❗️Our previous VIP ticket giveaway for Rewind Festival did so well we've decided to give you ANOTHER… Posted by Dundee Evening Telegraph on Monday, 15 July 2019

Terms & conditions:

The prize is for a pair of VIP tickets for Sunday July 21. Entries close at 9am on Wednesday July 17 2019.

The Tele will select a winner at random. Tickets will be available for collection on site and the winner will need to show ID when picking them up.

Travel to and from the venue is NOT included in this giveaway.

Tickets are non-transferable. No cash alternative is available.