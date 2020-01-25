Calum Woodger: ‘Win over Morton looks a certainty – but Dundee United must be wary’

There should only be one outcome from Dundee United’s clash with Morton at Tannadice today and that is another Tangerines win.

It looks a foregone conclusion that United will roll on with another three points in their march towards the Championship title.

However, at this stage of the season, it is important they guard against any potential for complacency creeping into their game.

The professional manner with which they have performed this term, particularly in their current 13-match unbeaten run, means that seems unlikely.

That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be wary, though. Particularly of a Morton side in a rich vein of form themselves.

The Ton have won three of their last four league games, with two of them coming away from Greenock – their first wins on the road this season.

That they are an improved side from the one which was hammered 6-0 at Tannadice earlier in the season is without doubt (see video at bottom of page).

David Hopkin’s men will be full of confidence and head for Tayside looking to cause what would be a major upset.

Dropping points wouldn’t be the end of the world for United, far from it with a 17-point cushion at the top of the second-tier, but Robbie Neilson will be continuing to stress to his players the sooner they wrap up the title, the better.

The best way to do that is stay unbeaten and, more often than not, pick up all three points.

At home they have done that this season, only dropping two points in front of their own fans, remaining unbeaten at Tannadice in all competitions since July.

Last weekend’s Scottish Cup draw with Hibs will only bolster their confidence when Morton come to town.

United, rightly, took plenty plaudits for forcing a replay at Easter Road on Tuesday night – a game in which they’ll fancy their chances of progressing to the last 16 and a meeting with Lowland League side BSC Glasgow.

The danger, of course, is they have one eye on their trip to Edinburgh and under-estimate the importance of the Ton clash.

Although the party line is they are fighting on both fronts, make no mistake, the focus for United remains on sealing promotion back to the Premiership.

That will put today’s match at the forefront of their minds.

One game at a time has been their mantra all season and it has worked until this point.

I’m convinced that won’t change.