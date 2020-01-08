WIN: Evening Telegraph competition offers families the perfect summer getaway

A brand new Evening Telegraph competition will give one lucky family the chance to win a luxury summer getaway.

Sun, sea and sand all await the winners, with a grand prize of a week-long stay on the exotic Spanish island of Menorca and £1,000 of spending money to make the holiday extra special up for grabs.

The Balearic island is known for its blue skies and white beaches, as well as its relaxed, easygoing atmosphere.

The Tele, Hays Travel and Jet2Holidays have teamed up to provide the competition winner with flights and a 7 night self-catered stay for two adults and a child at the Maribella Apartments in Menorca’s stunning Cala Blanca.

The apartments are rated four stars on TripAdvisor and boast a Mediterranean garden complete with a swimming pool and Jacuzzi.

© Supplied

The hotel is also equipped with a sea-view balcony, air conditioning and free WiFi for all guests.

The winners will have the chance to relax in the incredible Spanish heat, swim in the beautiful blue of the Mediterranean sea or enjoy a cocktail from one of the island’s many bars and restaurants.

Transport to Edinburgh will be provided, where the three lucky guests will fly off with Jet2Holidays before arriving at their apartment in sunny Menorca and spending the next week relaxing in the heat.

The lucky family will also be given 22kg of hold luggage allowance and 10kg of hand luggage so they can pack all the sunglasses and swimming trunks they need to enjoy the stunning island.

John Stewart, manager at Hays Travel in the city square, said: “I would go on that holiday myself.

“It’s honestly a fantastic destination. Short flights, short travel, and the apartments are really good too.

“It’s in the Maribel Apartments, which sit comfortably at four stars on TripAdvisor. It really is a fantastic family property.

“This holiday includes absolutely everything and it’s definitely worth entering. It’s perfect for a family.”

To have a chance of winning, readers must collect six letters, decipher the winning word and send their entry to ET Holiday Comp, 2 Albert Square, Dundee, DD1 1DD before the closing date of Friday January 24 at 5pm.

All entrants will then be added to a lucky draw and a winner will be picked at random.

The competition will run from Monday January 13 until Saturday 18 January 2019, and the holiday offer is from Friday May 8 to Friday May 15.

The lucky winner will also be given a whopping cheque for £1,000 to spend on whatever they like during their week in the sun.

Whether it’s spent on a shopping trip, a day out or a fancy meal, the extra cash is sure to make the trip even better for the fortunate family.

All entrants must be over the age of 18 and residents of the Evening Telegraph’s circulation area.

The winner and their chosen guests are responsible for making sure they are adequately insured and have valid passports with at least six months validity from the proposed date of return, visas if required and all health or other Government requirements prior to departure.

All expenses not explicitly set out in these terms and conditions will be the responsibility of the winner and their guest.