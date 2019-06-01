WIN: £300 up for grabs in the Tele’s sporting sweepstake

Whether it’s football or boxing, if you love sport there’s a cracking weekend of entertainment ahead.

Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool in the Champions League Final in Madrid tonight before Anthony Joshua faces up to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York.

And the Evening Telegraph is adding to the fun as we give you the chance to win some cash while enjoying the action.

One lucky Evening Telegraph reader will win big after tonight’s blockbuster showdowns – with £300 up for grabs in our sweepstake competition.

A unique code is printed on the back page of your Weekend Telegraph today. If your time slots

corresponds with the opening goal in Madrid, you’ll be entered into a prize draw for £100.

If the Joshua-Ruiz bout ends in the round printed on your paper you’ll be entered into a prize draw for £100.

If you are lucky enough to match both, you’ll be in with a chance of winning another £100.

All you have to do to be in with a chance is check out today’s back page, where you will find unique codes.

Register the code below and that’s it – if you have the correct time of the first goal or the round in which Joshua’s fight ends, you could be in with a chance of winning.

The promotion has been made possible thanks to our unique digital printhead technology, which allows us to personalise each copy of the paper.

If your copy matches the winning combination you could be in with a chance of a £300 prize.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “It’s gearing up to be quite the weekend for sport fans.

“The Scottish football season may have finished (and in fairly ignominious circumstances for this city’s clubs) but the biggest game on the European stage is still to come.

“After two fairytale comebacks in the semi-finals, it is Liverpool and Spurs who are fighting it out for the Champions League trophy.

“It promises to be a classic contest and just to give it even more of an edge we are inviting you to take part in our superb sweepstake.

“Using our digital printhead, we are able to create unique copies of the Tele – giving you a chance to be a winner.

“And if boxing is more your thing, we also have a sweepie giving you the opportunity to be quids in thanks to the big Anthony Joshua versus Andy Ruiz fight. Even better, why not enter both contests?

“It’s free to take part but you’ve got to be in it to win it.”