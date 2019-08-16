Win £1,000 cash: What would you buy if you won that much?

What would you buy if you had £1,000?

By picking up today’s Tele you have given yourself a chance to scoop a grand, thanks to our Pin it to Win It giveaway.

Each copy of today’s paper has a unique code and reference number. Register it online and you could land the windfall.

Enter here

And readers have been telling us what they would spend the cash on if they pocketed the prize.

The Tele took to the streets to find out where people would spend their £1,000 if they picked up the lucky paper.

Frank Marshall, a retired builder who lives in the city centre, said he wouldn’t be keeping the cash to himself.

And he would almost certainly be treating his wife.

The 66-year-old said: “Well, at my age I would just give it to my family.”

Meanwhile David Larion, who is the co-owner of a mobile phone business in the city, said he would be putting the cash to practical use.

The 20-year-old, from Perth, said: “I’d invest it into the business.”

Among the other people who spoke to the Tele, this week’s dreich weather appeared to have swayed them in one direction.

Kim Vanvoltenburg, a 53-year-old street chaplain, who lives in Mid Craigie, said: “The first 10%, £100, I would give to the church, and then the rest, the £900, I would maybe book a holiday. But I don’t know, I’d have to think about it.”

And William Smith, a retired wholesale grocer, from Coldside, said he would also be using it to travel to sunnier climes.

“I’d have a holiday in Spain,” he said.

And there was also a lot of debate about how the money should be spent on the Tele’s Facebook page.

Sarah Jane said: “I’d spend it on my girls. They deserve it as I have been a right moody mum recently due to being in pain and pregnant.”

Liam Robertson posted: “I’d buy items to redecorate my house and book a holiday abroad with my mates.”