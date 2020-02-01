‘Wily old fox’ Dick Campbell is top dog for Utd boss

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson thinks Arbroath gaffer Dick Campbell should be in the running for Manager of the Year.

Campbell brings his Red Lichties side to Tannadice today sitting just a point outside of the Championship promotion play-off spots after winning League One last season.

And Robbie reckons his exploits with the Angus men should have Campbell in the running for the PFA Manager of the Year prize, backing him to continue the job he’s done until the end of the campaign.

“Dick would be up there. He has done exceptionally well,” he said.

“To get promoted with a part-time team and then do so well and be in a position round about the play-offs is great.

“He is a very experienced manager at this level.

“It is a competitive league and Alloa have stayed in it for the last few years with Jim Goodwin and then Peter Grant coming in there as well.

“It is a hard task with a part-time team but Dick has some good players and he has recruited well again in the window with Craig Wighton and Dale Hilson.

“Wighton is a top signing for them and I was a little bit surprised that one happened. I would expect Arbroath to kick on until the end of the season.

“That part of the league is so tight. If you win two or three games on the bounce, then you’re in the play-offs.”

The previous two meetings between the sides this season have been tight affairs and Robbie isn’t expecting anything different as they go into the clash clear at the top of the table.

And he is backing his Terrors side to put their cup exit to Hibs behind them and kick on in what will be a big month for their promotion aspirations.

“We played them here last time and we were 1-0 down in the 89th minute,” he added.

“Obviously Dick is a wily old fox so he will come here and make it difficult for us.

“But we need to get back to winning ways and get the cup game out of our head and get scoring again.

“We’ve got a few games coming up that are very important to us but it won’t be easy, like we saw against Morton (a 1-1 draw at Tannadice last Saturday). Teams will come, make it difficult and sit in.

“It’s up to us to break them down and that will get harder as the season goes on.”

Wide man Paul McMullan is United’s only doubt.