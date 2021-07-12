EXCLUSIVE: Willie Rennie stepping down as Scottish Lib Dem leader

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie is stepping down as party chief.
The North East Fife MSP, who has served for more than a decade as Lib Dem boss, steered his group through two referenda, three general elections, two Holyrood elections, two European elections and two local council votes.
Mr Rennie, 53, said it is time for a “fresh face” to lead the party.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe