Willie, 82, to do Kiltwalk in aid of Dundee charity as a payback for their ‘great support’

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A visually-impaired rambler has become the oldest participant in Dundee’s Kiltwalk, aged 82.

Willie Hagan says he can’t wait to take part in the six-mile Wee Wander from the HMS Unicorn on Sunday.

The retired warehouse worker has overtaken another participant to become the oldest walker in the charity event.

Willie is joining up with the team at the Dundee Blind & Partially Sighted Society to take part in the walk.

Speaking to the Tele, Willie said he hopes to raise as much money and awareness as possible for the charity.

He said: “I’m quite a keen rambler and I regularly go walking for about five or six miles.

“I was more than happy to do it and help to raise some money for the blind society.

“I’m a member and they do a great job.

“They’ve got something going on nearly every day of the week and they give you great support. I live in William Street and I’ve regularly walked to Monifieth back and forth so I’m certainly used to those types of walks.

“It won’t be a problem for me and I’m looking forward to it.”

Willie beats Prue Watson, 77 — who’s doing the 11-mile Big Stroll from Tayport to Monifieth — as the oldest participant, with the event open to people of all ages.

Prue previously told the Tele she was feeling “light and limber” ahead of her participation in the event.

Willie said his age was no barrier to him getting involved.

He said: “I’m visually-impaired and I have been for most of my life but the group has given me a lot of support.

“Life is for living and I haven’t let it stop me from doing anything.

“I’m involved with a lot of things and I’m looking forward to taking part.

“I’d recommend anyone who is visually-impaired to come and join the group — there is lots to do.

“They get no money from the council and it’s all self-supported so it would be good to raise as much money as possible.”

In addition to the Wee Wander and Big Stroll, the 25-mile Dundee Mighty Stride, leaving from St Andrews, is the longest and most picturesque walk in Sunday’s Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk.

For more information and to sign up, go online to thekiltwalk.co.uk.