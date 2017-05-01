William and Kate release new photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday

A new picture of Princess Charlotte enjoying the outdoors has been released ahead of her second birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are “delighted” to share the photograph to mark their only daughter’s special day on Tuesday.

The photo, taken by Kate at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall, shows Charlotte wearing a yellow cardigan, decorated with images of sheep, with a navy clip in her hair.

(The Duchess of Cambridge)

In a statement Kensington Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday.

“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”

Many of us will remember the day Princess Charlotte was presented to the world two years ago, as she left the hospital in the arms of her mother after being born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

Hasn’t she grown!