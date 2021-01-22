Former Arbroath Road bookies to be converted into hot food and drink takeaway

Plans to convert an abandoned bookies into a hot food takeaway have been approved.

The Arbroath Road proposals, which were first submitted in October, were given the green light by council bosses on Wednesday.

The development will give the former William Hill betting shop a new lease of life as a hot food and drink takeaway, however, the property’s owners are still searching for new tenants.

The William Hill shop closed its doors at the end of 2019, alongside 700 other UK branches.

Now the landlords, London and Cambridge Properties, is searching for a food business to take over the premises.

In a planning statement submitted alongside the application the firm added: “The unit benefits from the provision of 121 car parking spaces, shared with the Aldi store and other adjacent retail units.

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

“Customer access to the premises is taken from the car parking area to the front

of the unit.

“Pedestrian access from Arbroath Road can be taken via pedestrian footways through the car parking area.

“As stated, at present there is no tenant for the unit. The purpose of the application is to widen the appeal of the unit to potential tenants.

“The proposals will enable a vacant unit to be brought back into beneficial use with a use which would complement the local centre.

“Furthermore, the proposals comply with relevant development plan

policies.

“It is therefore requested that planning permission be granted.”

In July 2019, it was announced betting group William Hill planned to close around 700 shops across the UK.

At the time, the gambling giant said: “This follows the UK Government’s decision to reduce the maximum stake on B2 gaming products to £2 on 1 April 2019.

“Since then the company has seen a significant fall in gaming machine revenues, in line with the guidance given when the Government’s decision was announced in May 2018.”