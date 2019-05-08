William Edjenguele among 10 players to leave Dundee United as cull continues

Dundee United have further trimmed their squad with the announcement that 10 players will be leaving Tannadice.

At the start of the week the club revealed captain Fraser Fyvie, experienced midfielder Morgaro Gomis and attacker Aidan Nesbitt were departing.

They have now been joined by senior pros William Edjenguele, Billy King, Stewart Murdoch, Tam Scobbie and Lewis Toshney.

Reserves Luc Bollan, Keiran Inglis, Gavin Ritchie, Archie Thomas and Mati Zata are also heading through the exit door.

Former Coventry City defender Edjenguele celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday but is now on the lookout for a new club after his loan spell at Falkirk came to an end.

He was signed by Ray McKinnon in August 2016 and played 69 times, scoring two goals.

The Frenchman, who was part of the 2017 Challenge Cup-winning side, tweeted: “Time to go. Thank you @dundeeunitedfc.

“Over the past 3 years i have met some incredible people, both on and off the field and mostly enjoyed my time at the club and the area. I wish you all the best in the playoffs and the future.”

Twenty-four-year-old King had spent the second half of the season on loan at English League One side Gillingham but only featured three times. In his two seasons at the club, King played 66 times, scoring 11 goals.

Utility man Stewart Murdoch was brought in as a central midfielder before moving to right-back and skippered the side at times. He was also part of the Challenge Cup-winning side under Ray McKinnon.

Lewis Toshney was one of McKinnon’s first signings as gaffer, taking him from former club Raith Rovers. Injuries have blighted his Tannadice career and he only made 38 appearances over three years at the club. He played 12 times in a loan spell at Brechin this year.

Scobbie, meanwhile, made 24 appearances after signing in June 2017. He also spent the second half of the season at Glebe Park.