With Christmas just a few short weeks away, the question on everyone’s lips is “will Santa have to socially distance this year?”

Mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitising look to be in place for the foreseeable future, meaning the festive season could be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Some businesses across Tayside have already made the decision to cancel their Christmas grottos, citing uncertainty amid the pandemic as the main factor. Others are pressing ahead with their plans, but making adjustments where necessary.

As organisers work hard to ensure they provide a safe but enjoyable experience, we spoke to a number of them to see what they’ve got in store this year…

Santa on the Bus event

One organisation preparing to host Santa this year is the Dundee Museum of Transport.

Children will be able to meet the man in red at the museum’s Santa on the Bus event where they will receive a gift and a personalised letter.

The event will be held across three weekends, November 28-29, December 5-6 and December 12-13 and tickets cost £8. The event is already sold out however there is a waiting list which can be joined by emailing k.southern@dmoft.co.uk.

A spokeswoman for the museum said: “We decided to go ahead with Santa on the Bus this year because we think we’re uniquely well-positioned to hold a safe, festive event.

“We always get great feedback for Santa on the Bus because of the personalized, individual attention each guest receives.

“This year, we’re taking that a step further by requiring everyone to pre-book time slots for visiting Santa, making sure only one family group visits Santa at a time, staggering visit times, and cleaning Santa’s grotto between groups.

“Because we can give each guest that extra time and attention, we feel that our event will be as fun and safe as ever.”

A wander round the North Pole – for free!

Also ploughing ahead with a Christmas grotto this year is the Boomerang Centre, which will run events on December 8, 9, 15 and 16 from 4pm to 6.30pm.

Centre manager, Neil Ellis, said: “We’ve had one every year, but this year it’s a lot bigger and a lot better. We received £500 from the festive fund and invested that into it.

“We’ve been inundated, the four evenings are jam packed. It’s about 60 to 70 kids coming. We decided to have four days – the way it’s going we might have to add an extra couple.”

The team at Boomerang are set on making Christmas extra special this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil said: “This year because of Covid we are doing it bigger, we are having a bigger grotto. We are having it inside, we are going to have it in the big hall and we’ve got a gazebo and everything for Santa coming. It’s looking really nice.”

Booking is essential and every attendee will be invited to enjoy a 20-minute wander around the grotto and a meeting with Santa.

Each child will also receive a gift and have the opportunity to post a letter to the North Pole and receive a personalised reply.

Neil added: “We do it completely free of charge every year. All the staff dress up – it’s quite a wee magical experience.”

A winter wonderland experience

Keen to provide an experience worth remembering, Dobbies Garden Centre in Monifieth will host a winter wonderland across several dates in November and December.

A statement from the company said: “Open from 22 November to 24 December, families can adventure through the winter wonderland, featuring faux reindeer and other animals before they meet Santa at his house checking the list of who has been naughty or nice.

“The safety of customers and team members is Dobbies’ number one priority and a number of social distancing and hygiene measures are in place.

“Those visiting Santa’s grotto will be required to wear a face covering in store, and Dobbies’ asks that customers come prepared with their own mask.

“The grottos will be open spaces with online booking to manage capacity. There will also be scheduled cleaning carried out regularly throughout the day.

“Tickets are priced at £11.99 per child and include a visit to Santa’s grotto and a gift. Santa has selected a range of toys, suitable for different ages, with children invited to select their own present.”

Also hosting a grotto this year is Hillcrest Futures. Although the date has yet to be decided the event, for their service users, will take place in the groups’ activities hub at Scott Court, Dundee and will be a mix between people attending socially distanced and some attending virtually.

Stobswell Forum’s Christmas appeal

The Stobswell Forum is organising a number of events this Christmas.

The group will have a pop up North Pole Post Office at the Hillcrest Homes office at 170 Albert Street and are appealing for people to drop off donation’s such as hats, scarves and gloves, toiletries, selection boxes and non-perishable food items for those in need in Stobswell this Christmas.

The drop-off shop will be open on Saturday’s only from 10am-4pm, starting Saturday November 28, and opening on Saturday December, 5, 12 and 19.

Youngsters will also be able to drop off their letters to Santa at the shop and all letters received by December 18 will receive a reply.

Musical performances by Morgan Academy and Clepington Primary pupils will bring in the switching on of the Morgan Academy Christmas Tree lights and will be streamed online.

Throughout December buildings across Stobswell will be lit up in Christmas colours and this will also be streamed online.

For more information and a list of stores also collecting donations for those in need, check out the groups Facebook page.

Breakfast with Santa

Although they won’t be having a grotto, Peel Farm in Kirriemuir will be hosting Santa throughout weekends in December for their ‘Breakfast with Santa’ events in their Coffee Shop.

Owner, Claire Fleming said: “We are not doing a grotto as such because I can’t see a way of doing it safely, but we are doing Breakfast with Santa.”

The tables in the Coffee Shop are all socially distanced and the youngsters will have the chance to have a socially distanced chat with Santa.

The events will run during weekends in December and then on Christmas Eve. Tickets for children cost £7.50, with the adult just paying the cost of their breakfast. Keep an eye out for more information on the Peel Farm Facebook page and to book a spot call 01575 560718.

Yuletide Fair is off – but plans to help children and young people with packs

One organisation choosing not to press ahead with an event this year, in the interest of public safety, is social enterprise The Circle. Last year they held a Yuletide Fair with a free Santa’s grotto.

“It is in the interest of public safety that we have decided not to go ahead with our Yuletide Fair,” explained chief executive Kirsty Thomson.

“We need to protect many existing vulnerable individuals. We have had to make this regrettable decision.

“However, we still want to make sure we can help as many children and young people in our community during the festive period through our Circle Superstars project which launched in June this year as a response to the pandemic.

“We will carry this forward and distribute 200 packs over winter. The children and young people receiving these packs live in some of the most deprived areas of Dundee and of Scotland according to the SIMD.”

Santa to pay a visit to local children

The Ardler Complex is well-known for hosting a Christmas Wonderland each year, with thousands of people usually paying a visit to the centre to meet Father Christmas and take part in a variety of other activities on offer.

This year, however, convener of the centre Fiona Cook says things will be a bit different. Instead of putting up a Christmas tree, the centre has organised for Santa to pay a visit to children in the local area.

On December 18 Father Christmas will travel round Ardler, he will then pay a visit to St Mary’s on December 19 and finally he will travel round the Brackens/ Dalmahoy area on December 20.

Fiona said: “I have done Christmas every year in the Centre, I couldn’t stand the thought of not doing something.”

She added that Santa will be heading out each day after school time to wish the kids Merry Christmas.

Children in each area are being asked to keep an eye out for Santa and to take a picture of him to post online. The centre will then pick the best photo from each area and the winners will receive a prize.

For more information contact The Ardler Centre on 01382 436442.

Community group Love Lochee have also confirmed they will not be hosting a grotto this year. Last year the group held a grotto throughout December however, Chairperson Heather Henry says in the interest of public safety the group decided not to go ahead this year.

She said: “We just felt with the restrictions that are in place it wouldn’t be safe for either the volunteers or the public to all be in such a small space.

“We are really devastated about it.”

The group were also unable to hold their fun day in August.

Heather added although they are not holding the grotto they will be organising something in support of the local foodbanks.

Sadly, Camperdown Wildlife Park’s yearly ‘Meet Santa and the Animals’ event has also been called off with a spokesman for Leisure & Culture Dundee noting the “uncertainty around the current global pandemic”.

Public opinion

As well as chatting to local organisations, the Tele reached out to members of the public to find out their thoughts on visits from Santa this year.

Carly Compan said she was confident in her local grotto’s extra safety measures.

She said: “My local community centre, Boomerang Kemback Centre, is doing their annual Santa’s grotto this year and I will be taking my children.

“I am confident in the extra safety measures the staff are taking and kids have missed out on so much already this year.”

Lesley Robertson said: “Yes – we will be taking our granddaughter as usual all going well. Went to Peel Farm last year and she loved it.

“They are working hard to sort things out safely. Kids shouldn’t be worrying about Covid – that’s for the grown ups to do!”

However others said they wouldn’t be paying Father Christmas a visit.

Jenny Lawrence said: “No, my kids don’t want Santa to bring them presents, they don’t want him bringing Covid to our house after being in so many different houses.”

Georgia Smith added: “One time without Santa is not as bad as someone dying with this virus. I wouldn’t imagine grottos will be allowed to open, better safe than sorry and my kids agree.”