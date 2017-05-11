‘I will never forget when Robert Miles visited Dundee’

The death of 1990s chart topper Robert Miles earlier this week brought back a memory of the time the legendary DJ spent a day in Dundee in the company of the Tele’s James Masson

Robert, who has died at the age of 47, was a Swiss-born Italian musician whose father was a member of the American Air Force.

He had a massive No 1 in Britain with the instrumental track Children and James recalls an amusing tale in Dundee featuring Robert and that particular disc

“Tony Cochrane, the well known club promoter, had Robert in Scotland for some promotional appearances when Children was top of the charts here,” said James.

“Robert was staying at Tony’s place in Dundee and myself and my pal, Lawrence McNamara, were asked by Tony to look after Robert for a while as he was occupied elsewhere.

“We took Robert into Dundee city centre and he spotted a record store. We went into it and Robert started looking through the records that were stacked there.

“Amazingly, Children was playing in the background and, when we were at the counter, a girl was actually purchasing a copy of Children.

“She didn’t realise, and we didn’t let on, that standing right next to her was the guy who penned and recorded that very track.

“We found the whole incident very amusing.

“Roberts was a really nice guy and a very talented musician. I’m sad to hear of his passing but Lawrence and I will never forget his visit to Dundee.”