Dundee’s new interim manager Neil McCann has already been hard at work on the training field at Dens Park — but how will his side fair on the pitch?

After replacing sacked Paul Hartley on Tuesday night, McCann is readying the side for his first match in the dug-out next weekend.

There’s five games left for the Dark Blues to fight their way out of the relegation battle and after losing their last seven matches, here, the Tele takes a look at their chances for the fixtures left.

Saturday April 29: Motherwell v Dundee

Showing the players a DVD of their last trip to Fir Park at the end of February would be a good place to start for McCann.

The high point of the season saw the Dark Blues absolutely smash the Steelmen 5-1, leading to the sacking of manager Mark McGhee.

Sadly, that was their last victory, with Partick bursting their bubble a few days later and setting them on this current miserable run.

’Well themselves haven’t been great, with last week’s victory over Inverness their first in six games — but it did see them overtake the Dens men.

Verdict: Draw.

Saturday May 6: Kilmarnock v Dundee

Killie have surprised a few under the guidance of Lee McCulloch since January and will aim to get safe as soon as possible.

A couple of poor results, though, could see the Rugby Park men pulled back into trouble with just five points separating them and the relegation play-off place at the moment.

Verdict: Kilmarnock win.

Saturday May 13: Dundee v Ross County

The most-potent attacking line-up of all the bottom six clubs, County won’t be too concerned for their Premiership future.

Liam Boyce is only one goal behind £30 million-rated Moussa Dembele in the Premiership scoring charts and the Dee will have to keep the Irishman’s chances to a minimum.

County haven’t won at Dens, though, since 2013.

Verdict: County win.

Tuesday May 16: Dundee v Inverness CT

This is a match the Dark Blues will be eyeing as their best chance of three points although everyone else will be thinking that, too.

By this time, Richie Foran’s men could well be on the brink unless they surprise everyone with a couple of results.

There will be some twists and turns before the end of the season but you’ve got to fancy Dundee’s chances in this one.

Verdict: Dundee win.

Saturday May 20: Hamilton v Dundee

All season, the bottom of the table has been as tight as can be and there’s a fair chance it’ll still be like that going into the final day of the campaign.

By Dundee’s current form, they are one of the favourites to still be in trouble by this time and could end up facing-off against Hamilton to avoid 11th spot.

Accies are on their best run of results all season in the league, which leaves a serious question over whether they can keep that up over the coming games.

For many, Martin Canning’s men will be the team Dundee should have their sights on.

They have to pick up two points more than the side that beat them last weekend and have five games to do that.

Verdict: Draw.

Going through the remaining matches, it’s possible Dundee could be leading Accies by one point going into the last game.

Let’s see if they can do it.

Verdict: Survival. Just.