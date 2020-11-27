A Dundee zoo is playing a vital part in bringing an iconic Scottish species back from the brink of extinction.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre, which is home to over 300 different animals, has had a huge amount of success this year breeding Scottish wildcats.

The zoo has managed to produce double the amount of cubs they expected to this year, with seven from two different litters being born at the facility.

The kittens are the offspring of resident wildcats Pipit, Beryl and Fergus, who have entertained and fascinated the zoo’s visitors for years.

Bradly Yule, conservation manager at the wildlife centre, said: “We have kept Scottish wildcats at Camperdown Zoo for over 40 years, since at least the early ’70s.

“Now that the wildcats are considered a monitored species, conservation for them has been increased.

© Supplied by Camperdown Wildlife

“We’ve been very successful this year, we’ve managed to produce a total of two litters and seven cubs – usually we would only be looking at about two or three.”

Scottish wildcats, which are commonly referred to as ‘Highland tigers’, are considered to be one of the UK’s most endangered species.

Some experts claim that there may be as few as 50 pure-bred wildcats outside of captivity, with interbreeding and competition from domestic cats presenting a severe risk to the species.

Two of the kittens bred by Camperdown are to be taken to a state of the art facility in the Cairngorms, where they will produce more cats who will be released into the wild in an effort to boost native numbers.

Bradly called the work in breeding wildcats at Camperdown Zoo “incredibly important”.

© Supplied by Camperdown Wildlife

He added: “The Cairngorms facility is part of a multi-million pound European project to help conserve these animals.

“These individuals will be sent there so that they can be bred with other cats which are genetically pure, and we hope that their offspring will be able to be released back into the wild.

“Unfortunately, it is difficult to release a cat which was raised in captivity back into the wild.

“Our other kittens will be sent to new homes at zoos across the UK, but we are actually very close to completing our own new enclosure, which will allow us to hold more cats here.”

The zoo is hoping to produce more cubs in 2021, with the conservationist adding: “We are definitely expecting another successful year.”

© Supplied by Camperdown Wildlife

Those looking to learn about the animals and their conservation should visit the Saving Wildcats website for more information.