Wild campers threaten man with axe after he asks them to clean up rubbish at Angus glen

An Angus ghillie claims he was threatened by axe-wielding wild campers during a party at a local beauty spot.

Gavin Ferguson, water bailiff and fishing club president at Lintrathen Loch, near Kirriemuir, said the incident happened two weeks ago when he asked the campers to clear up their mess.

The loch is managed by Scottish Water and is the source of the water supply for 300,000 people in Tayside.

Last month the Tele revealed that wild campers had been causing mayhem at the loch, polluting it with human waste and leaving piles of rubbish behind them.

And, as well as his recent run-in with campers, this past weekend Gavin was forced to clear up dozens of empty drink bottles and bags of human excrement after another gathering in a gazebo, which was also left behind.

Gavin said: “Two weeks ago there were more than 28 individual campsites on the banks of the loch with around 100 campers.

“When I approached them to ask if they would take their rubbish home with them I was threatened with an axe.

“This past weekend I reckon around 40 people were taking part in a party in the gazebo.”

He said as well as leaving huge amounts of rubbish behind, the campers had even taken to using a chainsaw to cut down trees and remove fences and hedges.

Local councillor Julie Bell said she had spoken to the police about the concerns and she had been told officers would not hesitate to take action against the campers if necessary.

She said: “Leaving litter and the amounts of rubbish we’re seeing here is unacceptable.

“I completely understand why members of the community might be daunted at the prospect of tackling campers themselves and I would urge people to make sure they keep themselves safe.

“We have been informed that the police will not hesitate to enforce the law against the small minority who put the health of their wider communities at risk.”

Councillor Bell recently discussed the issue at a meeting with Scottish Water, the Scottish Wildlife Trust, members of the community and the angling club.

“Scottish Water assured us that action would be taken to address this situation, which is a national issue too, including repairing the damage caused to fencing and hedging,” she added.

“However, for the longer term, we really need to instigate the ‘educate’ element to a much wider audience – it’s too late to attempt this once people are damaging the environment.”

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “The mess which has again been left at Lintrathen over the weekend is completely unacceptable.

“We understand and share the local community’s anger. We recently met with stakeholders and residents to review what can be done in response to the irresponsible behaviour that has arisen this summer.

“We welcome the willingness of the local police to support engagement with visitors and enforcement action where the law is being broken.

“In the short term, we are arranging for the area affected by this most recent incident to be cleaned up.

“We continue to work alongside partner agencies across the country to find solutions that will allow our reservoirs, and other scenic locations across Scotland, to be enjoyed by the majority of responsible visitors on a sustainable basis. The kind of behaviour this incident reflects threatens that and it cannot be tolerated.”

Sergeant Victoria Taylor of Forfar Community Policing said: “Inquiries are ongoing into anti-social behaviour, including littering, at Lintrathen Loch at the weekend.

“Informal camping away from official sites provides a great outdoors activity but those that abuse access rights will not be tolerated and where possible we will take appropriate action to clamp down on this kind of inconsiderate and unnecessary behaviour.

“We urge all wild campers to be responsible and make sure they protect the environment and remove all traces of their visit, including taking away all litter.”