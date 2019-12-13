Wifi warning to drinkers in city’s pubs, restaurants and cafes

Revellers are being warned to beef up their online security in the city’s cafes, bars and restaurants.

People have also been urged to beware of hack attacks to their business accounts as cyber crime increases throughout the country.

Stewart Hunter, licensing convener at Dundee City Council, said: “While we always encourage cafes, pubs and restaurants to offer free wifi to customers, there is a downside with personal information, including bank details, being stolen.

© DC Thomson

“It is an obvious concern to customers and business owners and we don’t want to discourage the bars, cafes and restaurants offering this service.

“But we would advise everyone to be aware of this threat and be extra careful and extra vigilant, especially at this time of year when people are out enjoying themselves.

“There would be an extra cost for businesses to improve security for themselves and customers, but it is important that these services are secure.”

A survey by Specops Software found that businesses in the food and hospitality sector are spending the least on cyber security, £1,080 annually compared to almost £17,000 by firms in health, social care or social work.

And new statistics from insurance provider Hiscox revealed that the majority of UK businesses have already faced a cyber attack this year, with losses from breaches said to cost firms tens of thousands of pounds.

Robert Hogg, national co- ordinator of licensed trade accreditation scheme Best Bar None Scotland, urged hospitality and food firms to use different passwords for accounts and separate wifi networks for customers, staff and their venue’s point of sale system.

He said: “It’s vital that all businesses across the licensed trade are checking data and detecting attacks, and making efforts to improve IT capabilities.”