Dundee council chief dismisses fears over Waterfront wifi health concerns

Concerns over the alleged adverse health effects of a new 5G testbed and public wifi project at Dundee’s Waterfront have been dismissed as “unconvincing” as the proposals were progressed to the next stage.

The city council’s development chief Gregor Hamilton told councillors there was no evidence of the new technology causing ill health.

Electromagnetic radiation emitted by mobile devices have concerned some in recent years – but the World Health Organisation places it in a lower category of cancer risk than alcohol and processed meat.

Campaigners who attended Monday night’s council meeting had sought to make a “point of information” after waiting several hours.

However, they were denied the opportunity to do so as they had not made a formal request to speak at the committee.

Mr Hamilton said: “Since the introduction of mobile phone technology concerns have been expressed about health implications of phone masts.

“Significant research has been done and there is no convincing evidence that exposure to radio waves has health implications.”

Councillors agreed to approve a £550,000 tender to proceed with the 5G and wifi project at the Waterfront, which will be carried out by technology firm AWTG.

The public wifi is expected to be up and running by the end of 2020 within the Central Waterfront Development Area south of the inner ring road.