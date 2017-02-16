The wife of a former Dundee United director is taking part in a sponsored walk to raise money for two charities who supported her husband in his final days.

Sheila Robertson is taking on the West Highland Way challenge in April — a 97-mile trek between Milngavie and Fort William — in honour of her late husband Derek.

The retired nurse from the West End is taking part in the walk to raise money for Marie Curie and Ochre, which promotes awareness of oesophageal cancer.

The two charities assisted 64-year-old Derek — who died on Easter Monday last year — in his final days.

She explained: “We’ve already hit the £1,000 target, which is amazing. It’s very humbling to have people donate like this.

“It’s people I don’t know but who knew and remember Derek.

“I decided to do this last year, not long after Derek died, and my friends agreed to do it with me.

“It started as a very personal thing and has grown arms and legs.

“It’s my penance — it’s just something I know I need to do.

“Derek had such dignity at the end, I have to do something to honour that.”

She said during Derek’s funeral, the lyrics of a Leonard Cohen song — Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye — were read out which referenced walking a long distance.

She added: “We were both big fans. It came back to me when this was suggested and it just fit together. It felt right.

“It’s a really big challenge but that’s OK. I want that.

“He went through a huge challenge and this is in some ways, my way of doing something hard with him.”

She will be joined by five friends from her days at Harris Academy — Jim Carrie, Iain Luke, Avril and Doug McRobb and Jean Mitchell — and said she wouldn’t be able to do it without them.

She added: “I couldn’t have done it on my own. It means so much that they decided to do it with me.

“And we will be walking during Easter Monday as well.

“Although the date changes, the day will always have significance as it was Easter Monday Derek died.”