Woman broke court order before hitting husband with a stool and sitting on him

A bride-from-hell broke a court ban on seeing her husband by storming round to his home and hitting him with a footstool before sitting on him.

Josephine Patterson pushed her husband Stephen until he hit a window ledge and fell over, then straddled him and scratched his face.

Patterson had been banned from seeing her husband after smashing a wine glass over his head and slashing his neck shortly after their marriage.

But Perth Sheriff Court was told Patterson had defied a non-harassment order and turned up at her estranged husband’s home on June 7 this year.

The 56-year-old admitted attacking Stephen Patterson by pushing him on the body and causing him to strike a window ledge in Stanley Crescent, Perth.

She admitted throwing a footstool which struck his head, sitting on him, and scratching his face to his injury. In addition, she admitted breaching the non-harassment order.

Patterson, who also admitted assaulting PC Michael Coward by kicking him on the body, was placed under social work supervision for 18 months.

She was warned that she had come close to being jailed, but a community payback order with 120 hours of unpaid work was imposed instead.

She had been issued with the non-harassment order when she appeared at the same court in 2017 following a drunken assault on her husband.

Patterson broke a wine glass over his head and slashed his neck with a knife after her husband had drunkenly stumbled into her.

Fiscal depute John Malpass had said: “They were in a relationship for five years and have been married for nearly a year. Both had been consuming alcohol and were drunk.

“The accused became moody and argumentative. To defuse the situation he stated he was going to bed. He got up and moved a chair out of the way.

“He stumbled and fell on to the accused. She reacted angrily and pushed him to the floor. The accused got a wine glass and struck him on the back of the head with it.

“It caused injury and began to bleed. The complainer grabbed a kitchen knife and said ‘stop hitting me’. He dropped the knife and she pushed him, causing him to fall to the ground.

“As he lay on the ground on his front, the accused picked up the knife and placed the blade against the back of his neck. In fear, he tried to get up and felt the blade cut his neck.

“Police observed blood on the carpets and walls and various items were overturned. There was smashed glass on the floor and couch.”

At the time, Sheriff William Wood said: “You and your husband don’t have your difficulties to seek in your relationship and it appears alcohol is fuelling that. I do hope we are not going to see you again.”