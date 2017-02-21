The wife of a Tayside man who died after a near two-year cancer battle has hailed her “incredible husband”.

Chris Wilson, 39, died roughly four years since his mum Irene died of cancer.

His heartbroken wife Pauline hailed Chris’ courageous battle against the disease.

An avid runner and hillwalker, Chris got a cough that was affecting his running time checked out by the doctors.

GPs soon made a shocking discovery that Chris had a tumour in his chest.

The cancer spread to his liver and neck glands.

Speaking to the Tele, Pauline said: “Chris was diagnosed with lymphoma in August 2015.

“He had a cough but noticed it was slowing down his running and they eventually discovered the tumour.

“Chris went through three types of chemo and radiotherapy — it was horrible to see.

“He went on an American drug trial at the Beatson Centre in Glasgow but it wasn’t agreeing with him.”

She added: “He then went to the Macmillan Centre in Perth but he was so determined to get home for his birthday on February 1, which he did. But it was too much for us to handle and he was taken back in.

“They told us he would have months to live but he just lasted weeks. But he refused to give up — that was typical Chris.”

An electrician by trade, Chris left school to work with his father George before taking over the running of his electrical firm George D.C. Wilson after he retired.

He met Pauline in 1996 and eventually married her at the India Buildings in Edinburgh in November 2000.

The couple didn’t have any children together but Chris adored spending time with his two dogs, Tara and Toffee.

But Pauline revealed it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

She added: “We met 20 years ago through friends but I didn’t like him at first.

“I thought he was obnoxious and he was just trying to get to my friend. I was horrible to him.

“But we met a few times after that and I fell in love with him.

“It was his sense of humour that really attracted me to him. He was so cheeky and managed to get away with just about anything.”

Travelling and exploring was a huge part of the couple’s life.

From tackling munros to trips abroad, Chris was always excited about his next adventure.

Pauline said: “We used to go away together all the time.

“We did a two-week tour of Britain which was amazing and he even managed to get me up Ben Lawers which nearly killed me.

“It was after his mum died that he really took to the walking and running — he loved it.

“He did the Three Peaks in just 22 hours, which was absolutely incredible. There’s no way I’d be able to do it.”

Pauline added: “He was an incredible husband.

“He got on with everyone from the dodgiest guy in a pub to the poshest at a black tie dinner.

“We never had to pay for the car to go the garage, he could turn his hand to anything.

“He was so kind, happy go lucky and he always put everyone else first.”

Chris, who passed away at Perth Royal Infirmary on February 8, was born in Balbeggie and attended Perth High School.

His funeral will be held today (Tuesday) at Perth Crematorium.