Wife of well-known Stobswell mechanic Colin confirms plans to take over his garage

The widow of one of a well-known garage owner is taking over her late husband’s business.

Colin Guild ran Dura Street Motors in Stobswell for more than 30 years before retiring in September last year.

But not long after his retirement, the popular mechanic and motor trader was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer and died earlier this year.

Now his widow Margaret and new business associate Brad Mather have taken over the reins.

The dealership and repair centre hopes to reopen in the coming weeks, with preparations under way to get the business back up-and-running.

Margaret revealed it had not worked out with the previous tenant who had taken over the stewardship of the business.

Now she is “delighted” to be back in the premises in which she started working with Colin in 2003.

She hoped she and Brad, who also run The Garage on Isla Street, could carry on the “good work” Colin had done.

The duo were brought together by the original owner of Dura Street Motors, Gino Vettraino.

Margaret said: “Its great to be back in the premises.

“Colin had tried to help the previous owner even after his retirement.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out.”

It was previously reported that Colin had helped to serve more than three generations during his tenure in the motor precinct.

Margaret said she wanted to repay the customers for their “loyalty” over the years by reopening the business.

She added: “We knew Colin had so many customers following his passing.

“I was overwhelmed by the volume of well-wishes that came from them.

“With the opportunity that has arisen I wanted to carry on the good work Colin has done over the years.

“Gino has introduced me to Brad and our intentions are to get the business up and running imminently.

“We’ve got some work getting done just now inside the office but I think Colin would be proud of what we are doing.”

Brad said the company will continue to operate under the Dura Street Motors banner while making reference to his other premises.