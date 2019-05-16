Wife of Jeremy Kyle guest who died claims husband was a paedophile

The former wife of the man who allegedly killed himself after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show claims he was a paedophile.

Dianne Healing, who labelled Steve Dymond a “prolific liar”, said she only found out her estranged husband had died via media coverage, despite still being legally married to him — and she celebrated his death on social media.

According to the Sun, Stephen, who was questioned but never charged with any offence, may have “preyed” on his victims and added she feared he may have even committed bigamy while married to her.

The revelations come the day ITV decided to axe the show, which first appeared on our screens in 2005, in the wake of Mr Dymond’s death.