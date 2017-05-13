The wife of a late Dundee United director has raised more than £3,500 in his memory.

Sheila Robertson, 63, recently took on the West Highland Way — a 97-mile trek between Milngavie and Fort William — in honour of her husband Derek.

Along with five friends, the retired nurse has been raising money for charities Marie Curie and Ochre, which promotes awareness of oesophageal cancer.

Both charities helped Derek, 64, who died on Easter Monday 2016, in his final days.

Speaking to the Tele, Sheila said: “I came through it unscathed, which was the main thing.

“It was pretty exhausting but it really was a fantastic experience.

“We’ve managed to raise £3,600 so far for Marie Curie and Ochre.

“They’re two great charities and hopefully the money will go a long way.

“We were doing it for the right reasons and I’m sure Derek would have been proud of us.”

United-daft Derek was revered at Tannadice and worked closely with the club’s former owner Eddie Thompson.

Derek joined the club’s board in 2002 and was inducted into United’s Hall of Fame.

United chairman Stephen Thompson led the tributes to Derek, saying he was a “well-loved member of the Dundee United family”.

Back in February, the Tele told how Sheila had smashed her initial £1,000 target.

She was aided by her former Harris Academy schoolmates Jim Carrie, Iain Luke, Doug McRobb and Jean Mitchell who also helped with the initial fundraising bid.

And according to Sheila, there is still money coming in.

She added: “We all made a good team — we were Team United.

“There weren’t any arguments and it was just nice to get that wee break away together even though it was tough going at times.

“I’m just so pleased that we were able to raise so much money and it’s still coming in from what I can see.

“Derek was in our thoughts for a lot of the time and we spent a lot of time talking about him.

“I don’t think he would have joined me on the walk though!

“We shared a lot of great memories about him and now we have great memories of our experience.”