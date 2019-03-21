Wife-killer Hunter matched photo-fit of Templeton Woods murderer

The Templeton Woods murders – 40 years on we look back at a crime which shocked a city.

It was a murder which left the whole of Dundee reeling.

On March 21, 1979, the body of 18-year-old Carol Lannen was discovered in Templeton Woods.

Now, 40 years on, in a series of articles the Evening Telegraph looks back at the murder that shocked Dundee, and asks whether it’s too late to find her killer.

Here we look at one previous suspect – Andrew Hunter.

Andrew Hunter was convicted in July 1988 of killing his wife Lynda.

Lynda Hunter went missing in August 1987, along with her car and dog Shep.

The police search extended from their home town of Carnoustie to Manchester.

Mrs Hunter’s body was found six months after her death in woods in Ladybank.

A man walking his dog discovered Mrs Hunter’s body with the dog chain still firmly round her neck.

Hunter was arrested and appeared at Cupar Sheriff Court charged with strangling his wife with a ligature.

He was found guilty of murdering his wife by a majority on August 2 1988 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Mrs Hunter’s disappearance was the first Scottish case to feature on BBC’s Crimewatch. Information from the public led to her husband being charged with her murder.

Judges rejected Hunter’s appeal following his conviction. He died of a heart attack on July 19 1993 in Perth Prison.

He was linked to Carol’s murder after a photo-fit description of her killer matched Hunter’s appearance.

It was thought Hunter had come into contact with Carol during his employment as a social worker. He was never interviewed in connection with her death.