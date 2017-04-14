Frank Kopel’s widow Amanda has been left speechless following a “wonderful gesture” from Belgian giants Anderlecht — the club against whom her late husband scored his greatest goal.

His stunning late strike in a 1979 UEFA Cup tie against the Belgian club took Dundee United into the next round on the away goals rule and is part of the club’s European folklore.

United fans nicknamed him the “Arrow in Anderlecht” while Scotland manager Jock Stein chose it as his goal of the season.

Mrs Kopel was reduced to tears when she opened a parcel from Belgium which contained a Frank’s Law T-shirt which had been signed by the current Anderlecht squad.

Mrs Kopel said: “I am really so overwhelmed to receive this, especially as it will be three years on April 16 since Frankie died.

“Our friends Graeme Marshall and Rob Morrison were instrumental in getting the T-shirt signed and unknown to me had been ‘plotting’ behind my back.”

Mrs Kopel phoned the Belgian club to thank them and they said they would do “whatever they could” to help the Frank’s Law campaign.

The Anderlecht T-shirt will now join a collection of signed Frank’s Law T-shirts which will be framed and auctioned to help with research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and dementia.

Frank’s Law would give under-65s with debilitating conditions the same rights to state support as older people.