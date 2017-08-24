Wife of Dundee man killed in crash says lorry driver has ‘ruined our lives’

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Dundee woman has condemned the decision not to jail the lorry driver responsible for her husband’s death.

Witold Solski, 65, died after his Skoda was involved in a collision with a lorry being driven by Glenn Craib in November 2015.

His wife Nataliya said Craib had “ruined” her life and that of the couple’s son, Tomasz, 12.

Mrs Solska questioned whether he was spared a prison sentence because her husband was originally from Poland.

Craib, 45, from Elgin, was given 250 hours’ community service and banned from driving for 30 months when sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Although he had originally been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, the Crown accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Judge John Morris QC told Craib his carelessness had been “at the lower end of the scale”, but if the original charge had stood he would have gone to jail.

Mrs Solska said she was struggling to understand how Craib avoided jail.

She said: “He has a killed a man and should go to jail.

“I don’t know if it is that we are from a different country.

“He has ruined my whole life and also my son’s life.”