Widow thanks Dundonians after tragic death of husband

The widow of a man who died while putting his son to bed has thanked the public for helping to raise funds for his funeral.

Dad-of-five Janusz Waclaw, 40, collapsed at home days after returning from a family holiday.

He had been putting his two-year-old son Oliver — who suffers from autism — to bed at the time.

Speaking to the Tele, his wife Ewa Szafran-Waclaw, 36, said the family felt “lost” and were unable to cover funeral costs as they had pooled their savings into paying for the two-week break in Portugal.

According to an estimate from a funeral director, a “basic” funeral — which does not include a car to transport the family or an organist for the service — will cost £3,000.

Even if a social fund grant is provided by the government, the family will still be left with a £1,395 bill to settle — and the funeral will only take place once it has been paid in full.

An online crowdfunding campaign launched by the family on JustGiving has raised around £1,000 from friends and people across Dundee.

A second appeal set up in her native Poland has also raised 2,425 zloty — equivalent to around £485.

In addition, a number of Polish businesses around Dundee have hosted collection tins for the last couple of weeks.

Ewa, of Broughty Ferry, thanked the public for their support.

She said: “Thank you so much for your kind words.

“I am very grateful for every penny that was given to make Janusz’s funeral possible. I am surprised that so much money was gathered in so short a period of time.”

Donors left messages of support on the JustGiving page with their contributions.

Cat Taylor said: “I read your story in the paper. I have a child with autism and I lost my partner suddenly in 2015 so I hope this helps.”

Leeanne Graham said: “I’m so sorry for your loss and the difficulties you’re all facing. Lots of love from my family to yours.”

Another anonymous donor, who gave £50, said: “I lost my husband four months ago.

“My heart goes out to you and your children. I too have three young children. Hope this helps a little. Lots of love xx.”

Dozens of people also commented on the Tele’s Facebook page to show their support.

Susan Henderson said: “So terribly sad. I hope she gets the funding she needs to lay her hubby to rest and to try to move on as best she can.”

The crowdfunding page is available at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Janusz and is accepting donations until May 22.