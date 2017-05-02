Home » News » Local » Dundee » Widow thanks Dundonians after tragic death of husband
Ewa with Janusz on their wedding day in October 2013.

Widow thanks Dundonians after tragic death of husband

By Jon Brady,

The widow of a man who died while putting his son to bed has thanked the public for helping to raise funds for his funeral.

Dad-of-five Janusz Waclaw, 40, collapsed at home days after returning from a family holiday.

He had been putting his two-year-old son Oliver — who suffers from autism — to bed at the time.

Speaking to the Tele, his wife Ewa Szafran-Waclaw, 36, said the family felt “lost” and were unable to cover funeral costs as they had pooled their savings into paying for the two-week break in Portugal.

According to an estimate from a funeral director, a “basic” funeral — which does not include a car to transport the family or an organist for the service — will cost £3,000.

Even if a social fund grant is provided by the government, the family will still be left with a £1,395 bill to settle — and the funeral will only take place once it has been paid in full.

An online crowdfunding campaign launched by the family on JustGiving has raised around £1,000 from friends and people across Dundee.

A second appeal set up in her native Poland has also raised 2,425 zloty — equivalent to around £485.

In addition, a number of Polish businesses around Dundee have hosted collection tins for the last couple of weeks.

Ewa, of Broughty Ferry, thanked the public for their support.

Janusz Waclaw with wife Ewa

She said: “Thank you so much for your kind words.

“I am very grateful for every penny that was given to make Janusz’s funeral possible. I am surprised that so much money was gathered in so short a period of time.”

Donors left messages of support on the JustGiving page with their contributions.

Cat Taylor said: “I read your story in the paper. I have a child with autism and I lost my partner suddenly in 2015 so I hope this helps.”

Leeanne Graham said: “I’m so sorry for your loss and the difficulties you’re all facing. Lots of love from my family to yours.”

Another anonymous donor, who gave £50, said: “I lost my husband four months ago.

“My heart goes out to you and your children. I too have three young children. Hope this helps a little. Lots of love xx.”

Dozens of people also commented on the Tele’s Facebook page to show their support.

Susan Henderson said: “So terribly sad. I hope she gets the funding she needs to lay her hubby to rest and to try to move on as best she can.”

The crowdfunding page is available at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Janusz and is accepting donations until May 22.

