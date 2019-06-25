Widow of Dundee United star Charlie Adam speaks about his suicide for first time

The wife of former Dundee United star Charlie Adam has spoken for the first time about her husband’s death.

Ellie Adam, 53, has described her family’s pain and admitted they are still coming to terms with their loss.

Charlie Snr was just 50 when he took his own life and was found dead at his home in December 2012.

He had played at the highest level in Scottish football with the Tangerines and also had spells with Brechin City, Arbroath and Forfar Athletic.#

Charlie Snr was survived by Ellie, as well as their children Gary, Connor, Nicola and footballing duo Charlie Jr and Grant.

Ellie admits her husband’s death was difficult to accept in the immediate aftermath, because there were no signs he had been struggling.

She said: “Charlie got up during the night because he was sick.

“Charlie was always sick in the morning because his nose was often broken from playing football.

“He got up at 4am and made coffee, which is not like him, and came back to bed.

“He kept getting up and going back to sleep. To me, he was fine. I went away to work.

“My third eldest, Grant, phoned Connor while he was going into work and asked ‘Is Mum in?’ Connor said ‘no she’s at work.’

“Then he said ‘I’ve got a horrible feeling – go and check the house.’ Then Connor said ‘Nobody’s in – Mum is at work and Dad is not in.’

“Grant said again, ‘No please go and check Mum’s room’.

“When Connor went to the room he couldn’t get in because there was something behind the door.

“As he pushed the door, Charlie was behind it and he knocked him over. To this day, Connor says ‘I’ll never tell you what I’ve seen’.”

Ellie was called by family while at work and on hearing the news, said her brain became a total “blank canvas” from there onwards.

She added: “I went home and didn’t know what was going on. Within seconds of him doing it, it was all over social media.

“There were police and ambulances everywhere. I didn’t know what situation I was going home to.

“I’m just learning to live with it. Some days I have good days and other days are bad.”

Four years ago, a few of Charlie’s friends decided to set up a memorial golf tournament in his name.

It is played in a Ryder Cup format and the latest event was held earlier this month with a record-breaking total of more than £2,000 going towards Dundee-based mental health charity Feeling Strong.

Midge Middleton, 62, from Fintry, and Tom Alexander, 74, from Lilybank Road, were close friends of Charlie and set up the event.

Both are now hoping to organise an even bigger event, with the help of Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe – with Feeling Strong again benefiting.

Midge said: “I saw Feeling Strong on the television and thought it was a very good cause.”

Feeling Strong’s project director Brook Marshall said: “There’s a lot of charities they could have donated to but clearly this is one they’ve taken a shine to and it means a lot to us.”

Ellie has called on anyone who is struggling to reach out and seek help.

She added: “If you’re feeling suicidal, please just go to a doctor and don’t tell yourself it’ll be fine.

“That’s what Charlie did – he said ‘I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine’ and getting that phone call on the Monday night made me feel numb.”