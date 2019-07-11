Widow of Dundee United legend hits out after South Ayrshire Council scrap Frank’s Law funding

The widow of Dundee United legend Frank Kopel was “absolutely furious” to learn one Scottish local authority has scrapped Franks’s Law funding.

Amanda Kopel was “shocked and distraught” after South Ayrshire Council stopped spending on Frank’s Law – just three months after legislation for the campaign was approved.

She is demanding First Minister Nicola Sturgeon steps in to reverse the decision to ensure it doesn’t happen elsewhere in Scotland.

Amanda said: “I’m furious and distraught. I don’t know how they can do this. This is now the law and this local authority is choosing to simply ignore it.

“I am terrified this will have a domino effect and that other local councils will follow what they have done. I am now calling on Nicola Sturgeon to step in and force them to reverse this decision.”

It has been reported South Ayrshire Council won’t pay for the policy which provides care for those with conditions like dementia. Free personal care for people under 65 came into force in Scotland at the start of April. It followed a lengthy campaign by Amanda Kopel, whose husband Frank suffered from Alzheimer’s.

After voting to support Amanda’s campaign, the Scottish Government included £40 million of funding for Scottish councils to help them implement the policy from April 1.

Dundee received more than £800,000 to bring in Frank’s Law.

South Ayrshire Joint Integration Board – which is in Health Secretary Jeane Freeman’s home patch – had set aside £315,000 to pay for the initiative this year, but has now decided to rescind that.

A Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to work within the current legislation and there are no plans to cut funding to Franks Law.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We have invested £30m this year so that free personal care can be extended to everyone who is assessed as requiring it, regardless of their age, condition or income. This has been backed by changes in the law to set down this entitlement is a legal right.

“We have been clear with all local authorities and integration authorities that this legal right must be delivered. We understand from South Ayrshire that they are indeed providing the extension to free personal care to all who are assessed as requiring it and will continue to do so in line with their legal obligations.”