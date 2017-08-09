The heartbroken widow of a man fatally stabbed on a night out in Dundee has revealed she tried to end her own life — five years after her husband’s brutal murder.

Donna McMurchie — wife of John, 50, who died in August 2012 — has now urged someone to come forward with information that will finally bring his killer to justice.

The former security guard, a dad-of-five from Errol, was on a night out with friends and Donna in Fintry when tragedy struck.

John was found lying on the street by two members of the public in Fintry Drive, near its junction with Whitfield Drive, with a stab wound to the heart. He later died in Ninewells Hospital.

John’s killer has never been caught despite police taking nearly 1,000 witness statements.

At the time, police arrested a man in his 60s in connection with the murder investigation, but after two days he was released without charge.

Speaking as the five-year anniversary approaches this week, Donna, 44, told the Tele that she has been living in a “deep, black hole” since her husband’s death.

Fighting back tears, Donna — now living in Newtyle — said: “My life cannot go on like this — I’m living in a deep black hole and I won’t begin to climb out of it until the person who killed John is caught.

“Last weekend, it all got too much for me and I tried to take my own life. I don’t really want to die but I don’t want to go on living either.

“I’m pleading for someone to come forward and tell the police what they know that could lead to the person who killed John being brought to justice.

“My life can’t move forward until that happens. Right now, I’m just surviving in a living hell.

“I wish now with all my heart that I could go back and change things on that night.”

Donna had been out with John in Fintry when she decided to go home, while her husband stayed on to party at a nearby house.

“I desperately wish now that I hadn’t left him — perhaps he would still be here today if I had stayed with him,” said Donna.

“I can’t go back and change what happened but I need answers.”

She says that just six months after John’s death, police told her that the investigation was ending.

This was “hard to take in”, said Donna, adding: “I’m very angry and upset. I believe I know who killed John and I think the police know who did it too but they told me there wasn’t enough evidence to charge anyone.”

Police have said that a case like this is never brought to an end — and officers will act on any new information they get.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bell, of Police Scotland’s Homicide Governance and Review, said: “The passage of time is no barrier to the investigation of unresolved murder cases and in the view of Police Scotland these cases are never closed.

“Homicide Governance and Review keeps all unsolved and unresolved homicides under review and regularly meets with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in an attempt to review these cases and pursue resolution.

“Police Scotland, along with our partners in the Scottish Police Authority Forensic Services, continue to relentlessly pursue advances in technology and investigative approaches which help bring those responsible for serious and violent crimes to justice and provide answers for families of the victims of such crimes.

“Scientific and forensic developments, combined with information from the public and determined investigative work can yield new opportunities in such cases.

“If anyone has any new information that could assist the investigation, please call 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”