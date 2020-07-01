Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews Wi-Fi extenders

Last week, we told you about our woeful experience of the Nokia Beacon 3. Today, we’re more upbeat, and reviewing three Wi-Fi extenders which are actually worth forking out for if your home network is groaning during lockdown.

£69.99

You should only consider the RE650 if you have one cold spot in your house. Set-up is a snap (it plugs into a socket) and the signal strength excellent. The central button lights up blue if a connection is made, red if it is too far away. We’ve reviewed previous incarnations of TP-Link’s extenders before, but this is the first time there’s been an app to guide you along. The budget option.

£129.99

Although this is a BT product, it should work with all broadband providers. We tested it on Virgin Media, and had no problems. It’s a set of three discs, but, crucially, can be added to should if required. One word of caution: it does struggle with thick walls. If this is the case in your house and you insist on a BT product, then you might want to buy the full-fat BT Whole Home Wi-fi instead.

Netgear Orbi RBK50

£399.99 (but shop around)

We tested this way back in February last year, but it’s worth revisiting because it’s still being used every day at Tech Talk Towers. It’s a mesh system which means each Wi-Fi point “talks” to the other, to distribute signals over the network, ensuring far better coverage. Set-up is a dream and coverage is wonderful. Although the signal does get weaker in some places, it was never less that strong. Orbi may seem a tad pricey, but it’s a price worth paying if you want a fast, reliable connection (and who doesn’t?).