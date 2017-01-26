Dundee City Council has set up a working group to explore how to bring free Wi-Fi to the city centre.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson, who has campaigned for free Wi-Fi zones to be created in the city centre, said the move has been “a long time coming”.

Gregory Colgan, the local authority’s head of customer service and IT, told Mr Macpherson discussions are already under way with the Scottish Futures Trust Public Wireless programme about the possibility of creating a city centre Wi-Fi network.

Mr Macpherson said: “Many cities are discovering free Wi-Fi is a good way to attract more visitors.”

The council already offers free Wi-Fi in the Central Library and community libraries.