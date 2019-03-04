Why the Tele is campaigning for justice for children

When the Evening Telegraph kicked off its campaign last year we told how the people of Dundee wanted justice and protection for our children.

Over recent months we have received the backing of readers, children’s charities, victims and MSPs on tougher sentences for sex offenders.

We have also heard from those who argue the courts have not “gone soft”.

Dundee children’s charity Eighteen and Under provides a confidential support service for young victims of serious sexual abuse.

It labelled the sentences currently being handed out by the courts as an “outrage”.

One victim spoke out calling for mandatory jail sentences for predators who have robbed children of their childhood.

She explained the process of convicting Rana Aslam lasted more than two and a half years before he was jailed for a year last May for grooming her for sex.

Despite being found guilty of grooming children, he served less than nine months in jail.

Last week, an anonymous reader revealed they were “put-off” reporting their abuser because they did not believe they would see justice.

Contrary to this, retired Dundee sheriff, Richard Davidson, said it was “nonsense” that courts had gone “soft” on child sex predators.

He did highlight a bulk of the law in the area of sexual offences is now made by the Scottish Parliament.

In the months that have followed a string of perverts have escaped a prison sentence – including Jeffrey Underwood, caught hoarding 20,000 indecent images of child sex abuse.