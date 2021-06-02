MARTEL MAXWELL: Why is everyone so angry all of a sudden? Maybe they’re struggling too

The man at the front of the queue in a corner shop on the outskirts of Dundee handed the lady behind the till a can of coke.

Then he held out his phone to pay. He was mid-forties I’d guess, quite tall and lean with stubble.

“Sorry,” she said, “It’s a minimum of £5 spend for Apple Pay.”

“You what?” he said.

The lady repeated the £5 minimum spend bit.

At that, he turned around (if you’re looking for a mental image, think the little girl Regan in The Exorcist) and flew towards the door, spitting: “Call yourself a (I’ll gloss over this word in case anyone of a sensitive disposition is reading) shop?”

Those of us let in the shop looked at each other as the door chimed in his wake.

“You’d be amazed how often that happens,” the lady told us. “A lot of people are angry.”

She said it didn’t used to be like this – not pre-lockdown anyway.

But over the 15-plus months since the first restrictions hit, tempers have been simmering and sometimes boiling over.

Road rage

There will be people who have gained perspective and calm as their lives slowed down

But the shop keeper sees it all – and she was in no doubt that the rise in anger she sees is connected to a surge generally in mental health.

Then I thought about a road rage incident I witnessed a few weeks ago, when a man got out of his car to scream a driver who was waiting at a roundabout to get onto the Kingsway for “far too (again, I’ll spare you) long.”

I’ve never seen that happen before. A testy toot of horn perhaps but never something that looked like it could spill into fisticuffs at any moment.

We’ve been warned the effect on mental health is set to be astronomic in the wake of the pandemic.

Some conditions have a diagnosis – depression, anxiety, personality disorders, suicidal thoughts – but how many people have changed the way they behave and the rest of us have simply labelled it “anger issues”?

We don’t often have much sympathy for the angry of the world – the ones who shout at members of staff or drivers minding their own business. And often we shouldn’t; often they’re just bullies.

Living with the loss

However, I can’t help but think that some of of the anger on display could be a sign of the melting pot of emotions – not least a feeling of injustice – at all we have lost.

Some people have lost a lot. It’s not uncommon to hear stories of folk who have had to mourn the death of a loved one who they couldn’t even visit in hospital.

People could be struggling to cope and in their anger, they could be displaying signs that they need help too.

Holiday on hold

This week brought the second of May’s bank holiday Mondays and yet, I’d never have known.

The kids were at school and I was asked to work – so it was business as usual here.

It was only as I was driving to Glasgow – when I wondered why the normal radio breakfast show hosts had been replaced by stand-ins – that I remembered it was a holiday.

They are much more of a thing in England, where people down tools and – if the sun’s out – head to the nearest beer garden for the day.

When I lived in London, no one wanted to draw the short straw of working on a bank holiday, because they knew all their pals (pre responsibilities or kids) would be having fun. Somehow, the weather always seemed to play ball and the sun would shine.

Perhaps this year is not the time to be declaring days off if it means we all go mad for it down the pub. But wouldn’t it be a great idea to declare a Dundee holiday and give the city a chance to celebrate itself and its people, just for a day.

To take to the streets with fairs and festivals, just because we can.

That’s a date I wouldn’t miss.

Fair play please France

What nonsense about France banning Brits from entering other than for essential travel.

It seems deeply personal – given many other countries’ willingness to welcome us in.

The Indian variant is worrying but deaths remain very low and our roll out of the vaccine is world-beating.