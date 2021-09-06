Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
News / Local / Angus

Why ‘Mel Gibson’ Braveheart statue now resides at Brechin City’s Glebe Park

By Graham Brown
September 6, 2021, 4:45 pm
Brechin sculptor Tom Church with his Braveheart statue. Pic: Paul Reid.
Brechin City have unveiled their latest towering defender.

In a rock solid addition to the line-up at The Glebe, a Braveheart figure now stands guard at the Angus ground.

It is the permanent new home for a Braveheart carved a quarter of a century ago by local stonemason Tom Church.

Former Brechin chairman Dave Birse, sculptor Tom Church, newsreader Andrea Brymer and Brechin City FC chairman Kevin Mackie at the sculpture unveiling. Pic: Paul Reid.

Tom quipped: “It’s probably the most unveiled statue in the world – this is its fourth time – but I’m delighted it’s finally found its resting place.”

Tom modelled the huge figure on Mel Gibson’s portrayal of William Wallace in the 1995 hit movie which the American A-lister starred in and directed.

Mel Gibson’s portrayal of William Wallace in Braveheart. Pic: Icon/Ladd Co/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock.

The Freedom sculpture was a labour of love for the Angus craftsman as he battled back to health from a triple heart bypass.

Fashioned from Borders sandstone, the statue stands more than 12 feet high and weighs in at 13 tonnes.

He spent more than 1,000 hours on the striking piece.

Wallace Monument

And Tom’s creation found worldwide fame after standing proudly at the foot of Stirling’s Wallace monument for more than a decade.

After its home town unveiling in 1996, Tom was delighted when tourism chiefs took up his offer to site the statue at the landmark.

“It’s probably the most unveiled statue in the world – this is its fourth time – but I’m delighted it’s finally found its resting place.

Brechin sculptor Tom Church

They accepted the loan of the piece to help mark the 600th anniversary of the Battle of Stirling Bridge.

Tom said at the time it was a “dream come true” to have his work seen by the many thousands of annual visitors to the monument.

What had been intended as a year-long loan extended well beyond that.

Vandalism

But is provoked controversy during the Stirling stay when vandals damaged its face and poured paint on it.

A banner left at the time of the incident suggested those responsible were against the Hollywood star portraying the Scottish figure.

However, many enjoyed the statue and it proved so popular Mr Church even had miniatures made which sold around the globe.

He was also the subject of a BBC film about the project and his work.

Braveheart came back to Brechin in 2008 and Tom found himself again using the sculpture as a form of art therapy.

He suffered a stroke while working to repair damage caused by Stirling visitors climbing onto the kilted figure.

But Tom recovered from the illness and the monumental mason then decided to create a castellated keep for his creation in the garden of his own home.

Tom previously put the sculpture on display at his home studio.

Unveiling

However, ‘signing talks’ between Mr Church and Brechin City officials have now led to the Braveheart figure being put in place at the Glebe.

It was unveiled by locally-born STV newsreader Andrea Brymer at the weekend in an event which raised hundreds of pounds for kidney dialysis.

Brechin FC community manager Clark Renilson said: “The sun and crowds came out for a fantastic day to honour the craftsmanship of Brechiner Tommy Church and it was brilliant to see the community of all ages turn out in numbers to support the event.

“When Tommy came up with the idea we were delighted to accept his offer which will not only be appreciated by our own supporters but also visiting supporters to the ground.

“The statue itself is a remarkable piece of craftsmanship by a local man who put Brechin on the map with his talents.

“Having previously been on display all over Scotland we are delighted that the statue is situated within our ground for all to see and appreciate.”