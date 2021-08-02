Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Why Manchester United are a ‘thorn in the side’ of Dundee United boss Tam Courts

By Alan Temple
August 2, 2021, 6:00 pm
Headache: Man Utd visit
Thomas Courts has described the impending arrival of English Premier League giants Manchester United at Dundee United’s St Andrews training base as ‘a thorn in my side’.

While some Euro 2020 stars remain on holiday, the likes of David de Gea, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have all travelled north and will be part of the three-day camp.

Tangerines boss Courts acknowledges that the high-profile visitors may thrill any locals desperate to catch a glimpse of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes or Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

But his concerns are closer to home.

Lingard will be among United’s travelling party

Dundee United pay an annual fee to lease the grounds from St Andrews University but will be forced to share the area with the Red Devils — mere days before the visit of Rangers to Tannadice.

A sizeable section has already been cordoned off to ensure prying eyes do not see the Old Trafford outfit prepare for the coming campaign — a precaution West Ham United did not take during their stint there earlier this summer.

“It’s great for the public and I’m sure there will be a lot of people coming to catch a glimpse of the superstars,” said Courts.

“But I’m so focused on the work that we do, that we just want the best pitches at St Andrews.

“When Manchester United come, they are actually a bit of a thorn in my side, to be honest.

“The quicker they are here and they leave, the better for me.”

Raucous against Rangers

Meanwhile, Courts is adamant he could feel ‘the presence’ of 6,305 Aberdeen supporters during United’s 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie on Sunday.

And he reckons more than 4,600 United season ticket holders at Tannadice on Saturday will have the same inspirational effect as they seek to bounce back from a disappointing start to their Premiership campaign.

Courts after Aberdeen defeat

“The champions are coming calling and we will objectively review the game from Sunday,” continued Courts. “There are things we want to do better, as well as positives.

“We have a full week of preparation for Rangers coming to Tannadice next week.

“You felt the presence of the Aberdeen fans on Sunday — it was great to have fans back in the stadium — and we are looking forward to welcoming our own supporters back to Tannadice.”

