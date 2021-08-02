Why Manchester United are a ‘thorn in the side’ of Dundee United boss Tam Courts

Thomas Courts has described the impending arrival of English Premier League giants Manchester United at Dundee United’s St Andrews training base as ‘a thorn in my side’.

While some Euro 2020 stars remain on holiday, the likes of David de Gea, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have all travelled north and will be part of the three-day camp.

Tangerines boss Courts acknowledges that the high-profile visitors may thrill any locals desperate to catch a glimpse of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes or Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

But his concerns are closer to home.

Dundee United pay an annual fee to lease the grounds from St Andrews University but will be forced to share the area with the Red Devils — mere days before the visit of Rangers to Tannadice.

A sizeable section has already been cordoned off to ensure prying eyes do not see the Old Trafford outfit prepare for the coming campaign — a precaution West Ham United did not take during their stint there earlier this summer.

“It’s great for the public and I’m sure there will be a lot of people coming to catch a glimpse of the superstars,” said Courts.

Man United in St Andrew’s ⚽️👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TjsJ2pqZ27 — Kurt Herd (@CoachKH1992) August 2, 2021

“But I’m so focused on the work that we do, that we just want the best pitches at St Andrews.

“When Manchester United come, they are actually a bit of a thorn in my side, to be honest.

“The quicker they are here and they leave, the better for me.”

Raucous against Rangers

Meanwhile, Courts is adamant he could feel ‘the presence’ of 6,305 Aberdeen supporters during United’s 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie on Sunday.

And he reckons more than 4,600 United season ticket holders at Tannadice on Saturday will have the same inspirational effect as they seek to bounce back from a disappointing start to their Premiership campaign.

“The champions are coming calling and we will objectively review the game from Sunday,” continued Courts. “There are things we want to do better, as well as positives.

“We have a full week of preparation for Rangers coming to Tannadice next week.

“You felt the presence of the Aberdeen fans on Sunday — it was great to have fans back in the stadium — and we are looking forward to welcoming our own supporters back to Tannadice.”

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.