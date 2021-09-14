Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Angus

Why did hundreds of dead fish wash up on an Angus beach?

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 14, 2021, 2:06 pm Updated: September 14, 2021, 2:11 pm
Hundreds of dead fish washed up on the beach at Arbroath.
Hundreds of dead fish have washed up on an Angus beach, strewn across the shoreline.

The “fish wreck” at Elliot Beach in Arbroath caused confusion and upset for walkers over the weekend.

Marine experts say storms and high winds can often kill fish, which are then washed up on to the shore.

Elliot Beach, Arbroath.

A spokeswoman for the Marine Conservation Society UK said it is likely the mass deaths were the result of bad weather, such as high winds.

She said: “Marine experts believe that it’s likely, though distressing, this is a result of some inclement weather.

“These kind of images are quite common after strong onshore winds and storms.

“While it’s difficult to absolutely rule out a discard it’s very likely a natural, but unfortunate, fish wreck.”

The dead fish at Elliot Beach.

Although relatively common, the fish washed up in Arbroath is the only instance in the UK the society has been aware of this week.

The spokeswoman added: “More commonly strandings like this are likely to be jellyfish but other types of fish can also be washed up and killed by very strong weather and rough seas.”

Why does bad weather kill fish?

Freshwater Fisheries research says overcast weather causes algae and water plants to slow oxygen production during the day.

But as plants continue to take oxygen from water at night, this means oxygen levels become too low for fish to survive.

When has this happened before?

In March 2018, 25 dead octopus washed up on a 300-metre stretch of beach at East Haven in Angus.

A few days later, walkers on the West Sands in St Andrews reported dozens of dead cuttlefish, lobsters and crabs.

At the time this was blamed on the aftermath of Beast from the East, a polar vortex that brought freezing temperatures and high onshore wind gusts to the UK.

