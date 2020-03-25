Whorter-bout this then? Debate over which spelling of Dundee street name is correct

U2 once asked sung about Where The Streets Have No Name.

But had Bono et al visited the Lochee area of the city, they would have found a street which has two names.

Two different signs mark it as either Whorterbank and Whorter Bank, which has sparked a debate online as to why there is a space between the two words.

Myles McCallum noticed the discrepancy and decided to pose the question online.

Myles said: “I’m just wondering what way people in Lochee think it should be spelled. I just thought it was funny.

© DC Thomson

“It’s always been one word to me. That’s what the group consensus on the page was. It was just a laugh, just something a bit quirky.”

Former Dundee City councillor Norma McGovern said she is definitely a Whorterbank person.

Norma said: “I was born and brought up in Lochee. Lochee people have always had their own pronunciation.

“Two that come to mind are – Perrie Street, pronounced Peery Street and Tullideph invariably called Tullidelph.

“My grandparents lived at top of Balgay Street but was called Braeheid. Is it Dryburgh or Drehburra, Balgay Hill – The hullie.”

Norma said: “My granny and other Lochee grannies had different words for everyday things. “Clock was the knock, toilet was the wattery, nappies were huppins. My mum would send me for half a luppie o tatties – three and a half pounds.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“This is great – anything for a bit of fun in these difficult times.”.

And councillor Charlie Malone said the street had always been one word to him.

He said: “I’ve always known it as one word and I’ve lived in Lochee since I was born. It used to be known in the old days as Whatterbank.”

Jayne Kelly from Save The High Street Lochee said: “It’s always been one word.

“I think it was just an error on one of the posts. It’s the same as The Hilltown, it’s all one word, it’s always been Whorterbank for as long as it’s existed.

Jayne Kelly.”Quarryside in Dryburgh – it’s not Quarry Side.”

Jayne joked that in an ironic twist maybe Whorter Bank with a space in between was how it was meant to be spelt all along.