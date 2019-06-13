Who stole John’s sun sign? Dundee artist left confused after his artwork is mysteriously removed

An artist has been left scratching his head after a piece of his popular work had been mysteriously removed.

John Fairley had put up what he thought was a humorous piece of artwork near the Seabraes Bridge in a bid to brighten up the area.

The 8ft x 4ft signage, which depicted a finger pointing, read “you are a little ray of f*?%!*g sunshine” – a slogan designed to bring a smile to commuters on their way to work.

The 41-year-old, pictured below, said the artwork had received a lot of positive feedback since it was unveiled in the middle of March.

© Supplied

Artist John, who goes under the name zx81, was notified by locals who told him they were sad to see it go.

He said: “The bridge has been up and running for a few years.

“There had been a sign which said it was under construction and specified where the grants had come from.

“As time passed we approached the construction company about taking the sign down and replacing it with a bit of artwork.

“They said as long as it wasn’t political it would be fine to use – it’s probably Dundee’s smallest legal space.”

John, from the West End, took a few days to complete the piece which was taken from a way he described his 15-year-old daughter.

He added: “I think my daughter was being a typically grumpy teenager and it’s sort of stemmed from there.

“When I created the piece the idea was purely to put a smile on folk’s faces as they went about their day.

“I’m being informed the artwork came down first and then the posts that were holding it up came down shortly after.

“My hope is that someone has taken the artwork home and it hasn’t ended up in some landfill site.

“A few people have got in contact with me to voice their disappointment that it’s gone.

“It would be interesting to know where it has ended up. It’s a bit of a mystery at this stage.”

One passer-by said he was “disappointed” it had been removed.