Who are the candidates standing for the Dundee East seat in the 2019 General Election?

The people of Dundee East will head to the polls tomorrow in order to elect their new MP.

History of Dundee East

Like Dundee West, Dundee East was created during the 1950 General Election as the city was split into two constituencies.

The Dundee City Council wards of Balgillo, Barnhill, Baxter Park, Broughty Ferry, Claverhouse, Craigiebank, Douglas, East Port, Longhaugh, Pitkerro, West Ferry, and Whitfield, and the Angus Council wards of Carnoustie Central, Carnoustie East, Carnoustie West, Monifieth and Sidlaw, and Ashludie are all within the constituency’s borders.

The area has been represented by the SNP since 2005, following Stewart Hosie’s narrow victory over Labour candidate Ian Luke.

Mr Hosie has held the seat for 14 years, and is running for re-election this year.

The constituency has changed hands between Labour and the SNP twice since its creation, with no other parties able to break the deadlock.

Candidates

Stewart Hosie is the SNP candidate for Dundee East and has held the seat for the past 14 years. He won the 2017 election by 6,645 votes, beating Conservative member Eleanor Price.

During his time as MP for Dundee East, Hosie has held senior positions in the SNP. He was deputy leader until 2016, and spokesperson for economics until 2017.

Mr Hosie condemned the current Tory government, saying that an SNP victory in Dundee East is the best way to “lock Boris Johnson out of power” and prevent Brexit in Scotland.

Rosalind Garton will be running as a member of the Labour party. She is a researcher and tutor at St Andrews University and an active trade unionist.

Ms Garton has also been very active in the UCU strikes at Dundee University, talking at a rally and visiting picket lines in order to help protest casualisation of the workforce and poor pensions at universities across the country.

Philip Scott is the Conservative candidate for Dundee East. He has been a Broughty Ferry councillor since 2017, and believes that a Tory MP is what Dundee needs to tackle its drug problems and lower unemployment.

Mr Scott is also a supporter of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, and believes that getting Brexit sorted is the most important issue politicians need to tackle.

He also opposes a second independence referendum for Scotland.

Michael Crichton is the Liberal Democrat candidate for Dundee East. He is a former Grove Academy pupil and politics student at Glasgow University.

At just 21 years old, Michael is the youngest candidate in the race and one of the youngest to ever run in the constituency.

The budding politician opposes Brexit and a second Scottish independence referendum, believing that staying within both the UK and EU is best for the businesses and people of Dundee.

George Morton is an independent candidate running for the Parliament seat of Dundee East.

He is one of only four independent candidates running in Scotland.

Mr Morton believes drugs should be fully legalised. He said that crimes associated with drug misuse such as theft and robbery would not be stopped by simply decriminalising drugs, and would not stop dealers “raking in mega-profits”.

Mr Morton also believes in a “clean Brexit”, which he claims the Conservatives can’t deliver.

He said Scotland needs to take back control of its fishing quotas, which are currently controlled by the EU.

Note: Mr Morton did not submit a photograph for use by the Evening Telegraph.