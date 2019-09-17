Whitney Houston’s hologram tour to bring ‘wow factor’ to P&J Live

Global superstar Whitney Houston’s hologram tour is set to bring the “wow factor” to Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour will arrive in the Granite City on March 2 next year, promoted by Kennedy Street Enterprises and staged by BASE Hologram.

State-of-the-art technology combined with Broadway theatrical stagecraft, will see a hologram of the late Whitney – who died in 2012 – on stage with a live band, back-up singers and dancers.

The show, which is the only production authorised by the Whitney Houston estate, will allow fans of the singing sensation to enjoy classic hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Higher Love.

Head of entertainment at P&J Live Louise Stewart said: “We are excited to bring this unique experience to the north-east and pay tribute to such an iconic musical talent.

“We are sure it will be a real party celebrating all of Whitney’s classic hits.”

Certified by The Guinness World Records as “the most awarded female artist of all time” with more than 400 awards including six Grammys, 22 American Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, two Emmy nominations and one win, Houston also had success on the big screen with starring roles in “The Bodyguard,” “Waiting To Exhale” and “The Preacher’s Wife.”

The 12-date hologram tour will kick off in Liverpool before going around the UK and Ireland.

Acclaimed choreographer Fatima Robinson has worked on the production. Fatima has worked with huge global stars including Rihanna, Kanye West and Mary J. Blige.

Chairman & CEO of BASE entertainment and BASE Hologram Brian Becker said: “Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries. What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic.

“When she performed there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it – that’s what we are going to bring to audiences and it’s an honour to be able to help add to her legacy with this project.”

Pat Houston, Whitney’s former manager and president and CEO of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, added: “A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a “wow factor” that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come. Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 9am from pandjlive.com. Venue pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 9am.