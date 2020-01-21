Whitfield pensioner used zimmer frame to fight off crook who tried to enter her home

A Whitfield pensioner bravely fought off a thug who tried to force his way into her house.

The 84-year-old used her zimmer frame to push back Keith Plummer after the crook attempted to barge into her home on Roseburn Gardens.

Plummer, 28, did not appear in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court to face the charge but was fined by a sheriff in his absence.

The court heard that the woman, who suffers from mobility issues, witnessed Plummer walking towards her home just before 8am on the day in question.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce said: “She saw a male walking towards her front door and heard it ring.

“She went to the door with her walking frame. She opened it and told the accused to leave.

“He put his foot in the door and said ‘I am coming in.'”

The woman told Plummer, of Carmichael Street, to go away and tried to shut the door but he continued to keep his foot in the door.

But she managed to fight off Plummer after striking him on the ankle with the zimmer.

The incident was witnessed by a neighbour who followed Plummer and took a video of him walking away.

Police later caught up with Plummer who made no reply to being cautioned and charged by officers.

Plummer pleaded guilty by letter to attending the pensioner’s home uninvited before ringing the door bell, trying to force his way inside and stopping her from closing the door on May 22.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond ordered Plummer to pay the woman £300 of compensation.