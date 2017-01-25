A Whitfield community leader has been named as Dundee’s Citizen of the Year.

George Roberts receives the accolade for his active role in a number of community projects.

The 77-year-old moved to the area in the late 1960s and since then has been involved in various groups and organisations including Whitfield Design Framework, Whitfield Parish Church, Boys Brigade, Whitfield Development Group, Whitfield Regenerations Project Bards, and the North East Community Regeneration Forum.

In his time as chairman of the Whitfield Development Group George championed key developments in the area, most notably the regeneration of Whitfield Green.

He was instrumental in securing a £250,000 lottery grant for the Whitfield Green redevelopment, which saw the unused area of grass transformed into outdoor play area.

Lord Provost Bob Duncan praised George’s achievements at a special ceremony today.

He said: “George Roberts stood out amongst this year’s applications. He has spent so many years helping the local community.

“He is an inspiring individual and one who encourages, supports and motivates the local community.

“George is an exceptional candidate and truly a worthy winner.”

Each year Dundee City Council seeks out a Citizen of the Year who has provided outstanding service to their community.

Judges look for someone who provides selfless service to a voluntary body or the community and who brings distinction and quality to everyday life in Dundee.