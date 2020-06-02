Fears that care staff may have spread Covid-19 into local care homes, causing nine deaths

A whistleblower claims staff working at multiple locations may have led to nine Covid-19 deaths at an Angus care home.

The well-placed source, who declined to be named, said she was aware of the death of a number of residents at Balhousie’s Lisden Care Home in Kirriemuir this month.

She also said as many as 17 members of staff were confirmed to have been diagnosed with the virus.

The source said some workers from Lisden had travelled to work at North Inch in Perth, also run by Balhousie, in late April, which already had a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The staff are understood to have worked there for at least two days before they returned to Lisden.

The whistleblower said: “Staff left the Lisden site to work in Perth around April 28 before they came back Lisden two days later.

“I estimate around May 13 the first case was confirmed in Lisden, which is around incubation time for someone to have symptoms of the virus.

“This month they have lost nine residents to my knowledge. I can imagine staff and families are naturally worried about the on-going situation.

“Given 17 members of staff have caught the virus it has really put a strain on those left behind to work in the care home.”

In an interview at the weekend, Balhousie chairman Tony Banks claimed linked the high number of coronavirus fatalities at facilities throughout the country to “mismanagement and missed opportunities by the Scottish Government”.

Balhousie has previously addressed concerns about sharing staff between its care homes, by arguing it was a better alternative to filling gaps with agency workers.

A spokeswoman for the group added: “It is with extreme sadness and regret that we can confirm an outbreak of Covid-19 at our Lisden care home in Kirremuir and that a number of residents have passed away.

“Anyone who knows the Lisden home will also know what a close, supportive community exists at this care home.

“The Balhousie family is devastated by the situation at Lisden and we are working hard to support residents, relatives and each other through this.

“For this reason, we would ask that the privacy of those who live and work at the home, as well as relatives of our residents, is respected.

“Balhousie Care Group has at all times followed closely the guidelines issued by Health Protection Scotland, NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government surrounding the care of our residents and the staffing of our homes.”